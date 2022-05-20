COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old in early May has been indicted.

Jeremiah A. Jackson, 23, was indicted Friday on charges related to his involvement in the shooting death of 21-year-old Raquan M. Thomas in early May, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court. A grand jury indicted Jackson on several charges: two counts of murder; aggravated murder; aggravated robbery; kidnapping; and tampering with evidence.

At approximately 9:52 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 6000 block of McNaughten Road on the city’s east side, where they found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds, court records state.

Police said four suspects — Jackson, Willie Mullen, 21, Zacharias Mullen, 19, and Tony Cunningham, 20 — lured Thomas to the location under the guise of selling marijuana. Upon his arrival, the four suspects allegedly tried to rob him, leading to an altercation that resulted in the shooting, police said.

Thomas was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Willie Mullen, Zacharias Mullen and Cunningham reportedly confessed to the robbery and murder of Thomas while being interviewed by police. All three were charged with murder on May 12 and issued a $1 million bond.

Jackson was identified and implicated in the homicide as a fourth suspect while police interviewed the first three suspects, police said.

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.