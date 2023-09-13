COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a fourth Columbus used-car company dealership he said was rolling back odometers and selling them under false pretenses.

The lawsuit is against Ohio Mega Group, formerly located on East Main Street, and its owner, Dominic Wiley. The lawsuit alleges that the dealership is in violation of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Odometer Rollback and Disclosure Act.

An investigation revealed that the dealership shares a lot with S Automotive, one of four used-car dealerships previously sued for similar violations, along with Kalango Links, after the two received nearly 60 complaints about alleged odometer-tampering schemes in February.

Earlier this summer, Uncle B Auto and its owner, Bethrand Ekeanyanwu, were sued for reportedly violating multiple consumer protection laws.

The suit against Ohio Mega Group, filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, accuses the dealership and Wiley of:

Failing to promptly file title applications within 30 and 40 days of vehicle assignment or delivery.

Concealing the rebuilt salvage status of vehicles from consumers.

Falsifying odometer disclosure statements.

Withholding accurate and complete odometer disclosures.

Engaging in odometer tampering or alterations.

Failing to obtain a surety bond in an amount not less than $25,000.00.

Selling a used motor vehicle to a consumer from a location that was not Ohio Mega Group’s established place of business.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for anyone who bought vehicles from Ohio Mega Group and recovery of funds from the Title Defect Recision Fund that was paid out to resolve consumer complaints.