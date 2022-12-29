COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December.

The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds Marquel King and Brent Boggs, 15-year-old Hunter Krouse and 17-year-old Kasey Russell as suspects in Hritzo’s death. NBC4 only names minors suspected of crimes when police are actively searching for them or if they have been charged as adults.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 3, police were called to a reported injury accident at the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive in northwest Columbus near Dublin. There, police said officers found an unresponsive Hritzo in his car. Medics at the scene discovered Hritzo had been shot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died the next day.