COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire broke out at a residence on the South Side.

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to the fire, in the 700 block of East Gates Street, about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters had to rescue one person who was trapped inside. That person was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Three others at the house were taken to Wexner Medical Center and are expected to recover. Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter also reported that several pets were trapped inside and did not escape.

Columbus firefighters on East Gates Street in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 4, 2023 (Isabel Cleary/NBC4)

The cause of the fire was not immediately, and the house was left in an unlivable condition.