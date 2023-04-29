COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a three vehicle crash Saturday morning on a highway in east Columbus.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, three vehicles were involved in a crash just after 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 less than mile east of Alum Creek Drive. One the vehicles flipped over and rolled on its side as a result of the crash.

Police and fire officials arrived on scene and four people, including two children, were taken to hospitals for “observation” with minor injuries, per Columbus fire.

The two adults were taken to Grant Medical Center while both children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. All four are in stable condition, per Columbus fire.

Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

