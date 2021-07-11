Four similar robberies occur overnight near Ohio State campus

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is warning the community of a spate of robberies that took place in the early morning hours Sunday.

The four robberies were similar in nature, according to police, and occurred between 12:19 a.m. and 3:25 a.m.

Robbery locations:

  • 11th and E. Chittenden avenues
  • 66 E. Patterson Ave.
  • E. Lane and Indiana avenues
  • Indianola and E. Lane avenues

Police reports say two men in dark face masks each showed a handgun, demanded the victim’s property, then fled. No injuries were reported and none of the victims was an Ohio State student.

CPD is also investigating similar crimes near the area that occurred outside of the university district. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

