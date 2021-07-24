Four shot in Short North, CPD looking for multiple suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people and multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire early Saturday morning and police are looking for suspects.

Columbus Police were called to the scene around 2:35 a.m. and say a rifle was used in the shootings. They have found around 30 bullet casings that include large caliber rifle casings.

They also say they found handgun casings in the parking lot just north of Skully’s bar.

It happened on North High Street, which is blocked off to 5th Avenue. Police also have multiple evidence cones by 4th Street.

The victims range in age from 20 to 42. Police say three of the victims self-transported to area hospitals and were stable. The fourth victim was treated at the scene by medics.

This is the second weekend in a row of shootings in the Short North.