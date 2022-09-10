COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell.

Firefighters arrived and found four roof workers injured with Chief Martin saying that a number of workers were on the ladder and grabbing the ladder when it apparently fell into electrical wires.

CFD confirmed all four workers were electrocuted and one went into cardiac arrest. That person was taken to OSU Hospital in critical condition. Chief Martin said they were able to get a heartbeat back for that worker.

The other three workers were each taken to different hospitals with severe electrical injuries.