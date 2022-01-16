COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Sunday that four manatee calves have been transported from Orlando to Central Ohio.

SeaWorld and DHL Express teamed up with the Columbus Zoo to transport the four rescued manatees from SeaWorld’s rescue and rehab center in Orlando to Columbus to continue the next phase of rehab.

Members of the zoo team will care for the manatees until they gain enough weight to return to Florida waters when conditions are favorable.

“We are incredibly proud that—even from our location in the Midwest—the Columbus Zoo is working with dedicated partners to take an active role in helping these amazing animals in crisis” said Becky Ellsworth, curator of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Shores & Aquarium region “It is truly devastating to see what is happening to manatees.”

Recently, preliminary data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission show that from January 1 to December 31, 2021, there were 1,101 reported manatee deaths in Florida—almost double the five-year average.

All four manatees were rescued as calves in Florida and have been in care at SeaWorld for the past 12-18 months. The manatees names are Lizzo, Cardi-Tee, MaryKate, and Ashley.