COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fire crews were sent this afternoon to southeast Columbus to stop a fire at an apartment complex, per the Columbus Fire Department.

Crews went to the complex at the 2500 block of Kimberly Parkway East just before 11:00 a.m. and put out the two-alarm fire that reportedly could be seen from the third-floor, per CFD.

Columbus Fire said four people were rescued from the building and that the apartment where the fire started is now “unlivable”. Red Cross was called to assist those residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.