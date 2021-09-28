Four injured in northwest Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four people, including a child, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 7:53 p.m. near the intersection of Sawmill Road and Abbey Church Road.

Police said the accident involved four or five cars.

One victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital; one was taken to Grant Medical Center; a third was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital; and the fourth victim was taken to OhioHealth Hilliard Hospital. All four victims are in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

