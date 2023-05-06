COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning as a result of a single car crash in South Franklinton.

According to Columbus police, a Chevrolet Avalanche with five people inside was driving at 2:40 a.m. going east on Harmon Avenue from West Mound Street. The car lost control and hit a concrete wall on the north side of Harmon Ave. before flipping over several times, per police.

Two people inside the car were ejected as officers and medics arrived to treat the five people inside. The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Three passengers were taken Nationwide Children’s Hospital with two taken in critical condition but have since been upgraded to stable condition, per police.

The third person taken to Children’s Hospital was taken in stable condition. The fourth passenger was not injured. CPD continue to investigate the crash and why the car lost control.