COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people, including three children, have been taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash in northeast Columbus involving a stolen Hyundai.

The crash occurred near Westerville Road and Albert Avenue in Clinton Township at around 9:30 a.m. The owner of the stolen car was looking for their car and was able to track it down to apartments in the area, according to the Clinton Township Police Department.

The owner called police. When the car thieves got the hint that officers were coming, they got in the car to get away. When they were leaving the apartments, they pulled out in front of a Columbus garbage truck, resulting in a crash, the Clinton Township police chief told NBC4.

Three children in the stolen Hyundai were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition while a fourth person was transported to Riverside Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Follow NBC4 for the latest on this developing story.