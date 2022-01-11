COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Columbus City Schools will teach students remotely Wednesday

Due to a high number of staff absences, the following schools will be in remote learning:

Buckeye Middle School

Wedgewood Middle School

West Broad Elementary School

Yorktown Middle School

In addition, Parsons Elementary School has canceled classes outright due to a heating issue at the school.

All other schools in the district will be in-person and operate on a normal schedule.

Athletic practices and games for the three middle schools are canceled. All other athletic and extracurricular activities in the district will be held as scheduled.

Wednesday will be the seventh of eight 2022 school days where some Columbus City Schools have switched to remote learning due to high staff absences. The only exception was Jan. 7, when the district canceled classes outright.