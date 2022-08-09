COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four men were arrested after allegedly trying to steal a car, an act that resulted in the car’s owner shooting at the suspects.

Columbus police said it received five 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Bryden Road and South 21st Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the four suspects were attempting to steal the victim’s car when the car’s alarm went off. The victim saw the suspects, one of whom was inside the car.

The victim went outside his home and yelled at the suspects, which is when police said one of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun. the victim pulled out his own gun and fired in self-defense, police said, hitting the suspects’ car.

The suspects’ car then crashed further down the road on South 21st Street. A witness told police they saw four men, one carrying a gun, run away from the crashed car, police said.

Columbus officers in the area found the suspects hiding in bushes in the area of East Main Street and South Ohio Avenue. One of the suspects was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment of an eye injury.

The four suspects arrested and charged with aggravated robbery are:

Rashjon Thomas, 21

Adrian King Jr., 18

Tiquise Perkins, 18

Sir Underwood, 18

The car the suspects allegedly used to flee the scene belonged to Perkins, police said.