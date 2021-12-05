COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The founder of a central Ohio business celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday.

Josephine Fortin and her husband founded Fortin Ironworks in Grandview, which celebrated 75 years in business in June.

At Sunday’s celebration, Fortin gave the secret to her longevity.

“I think that I get up at 6:30 to get to work,” she said. “I think you just keep busy, keep yourself entertained whether it’s work, reading, bookwork, housework, just keep busy and you don’t find me sick.”

Fortin also received a letter from President Joe Biden wishing her a happy 100th birthday.