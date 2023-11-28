A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Columbus vice officer, who was found not guilty of murder by a Franklin County jury, will face federal charges next year.

According to court documents, Andrew Mitchell, who was accused of shooting and killing sex worker Donna Castleberry in 2018, was arrested in March 2019 on charges that he allegedly kidnapped victims under the guise of arrest and then forced them to perform sexual favors for their freedom. A trial date was set for Jan. 8.

During a hearing Tuesday, it’s expected that representatives for Mitchell will reject a plea offer in the case, in which he is accused of violating the civil rights of two women on three occasions between the summers of 2017 and 2018. If convicted, Mitchell could face up to life in prison.

Documents state that this Lafler hearing is being conducted to “ensure the record in the case clearly reflects the defendant’s knowledge of the plea negotiations conducted on his behalf and knowing rejection of those plea offers.” Courts do this to help avoid late or frivolous claims after a later, less advantageous offer has been accepted or after a trial leading to a conviction with more serious consequences has been finalized.

Additional federal charges include five counts of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant; two counts of influence/injuring officer/juror/witness; and one count of destruction or removal of property to prevent seizure.

Mitchell was found not guilty in April of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the death of Castleberry, who was shot three times in what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation.

Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting. The first trial in 2022 ended with a deadlocked jury. Mitchell claimed self defense in both cases.

The Castleberry case is not part of the federal charges against Mitchell, who was also sued by Castleberry’s family in a wrongful death suit. That case was settled in a Franklin County probate court.

The federal case against Mitchell as well as the vice unit’s handling of the arrest of an adult performer in July 2018 played a role in the abolition of the Columbus vice unit in March 2019.