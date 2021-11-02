COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former television weatherman for a Columbus news station has filed for early release from prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges last year.

Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis, through an attorney, filed the request last month.

Davis, who pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography, is sentenced to at least four years in prison and could serve up to six years.

According to court documents, Davis’ lawyer states he has taken responsibility for his actions and has already paid a heavy price for his crime due to his public status.

Prior to his sentencing in May of 2020, Davis said he did not realize he was hurting children by downloading and collecting thousands of images of child pornography.

“He has paid a tremendous price for his crimes, losing the public’s trust, his career, and in turn suffered an enormous personal economic price for his behavior,” Davis’ attorneys wrote in the motion.

Prosecutors have asked the court to deny the request.

“The Defendant duplicated and viewed child pornography for seven years, having groomed his family and co-workers to permit him to do so, undetected,” the prosecutor’s office response states. “Absent from the Defendant’s request for judicial release is any statement from the Defendant that acknowledged his crimes.”

Davis is currently scheduled to be released from prison on May 25, 2024.

After his release, Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.