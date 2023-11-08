For previous reports on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former social worker accused of sexual conduct with a minor was scheduled to appear in front of a judge Wednesday afternoon while facing multiple charges.

Payton Shires, who allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old boy, was to appear in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday for a bond hearing. A defense attorney, however, waived her bond and scheduled appearance and she will remain in custody at Franklin County Correction Center on Jackson Pike.

Shires faces four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of witness intimidation, and one count each for discharging a firearm and inducing panic.

Shires, who was assigned to provide mental health counseling services for the victim, was originally arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor on Oct. 6 after the victim’s mother reported text messages found between her son and Shires.

She admitted to police that she participated in multiple sexual acts with the boy. According to court records the incidents took place on Sept. 16, Sept. 22 and Sept. 27.

In addition, Shires is charged with two counts of witness intimidation when, according to Columbus police, she went to the victim’s home and threatened to kill the mother of the victim and herself. She reportedly was in possession of a gun when she arrived at the home at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

On Oct. 7, Shires, who received her social worker’s license in June and worked with the National Youth Advocate Program, posted a $500,000 bond. Among the conditions of her bond was that she was prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim and any unsupervised contact with minors.

That bond was revoked, and Shires was being held in Franklin County Jail. Her additional bond of $100,000 included the previous conditions set forth in her first arraignment hearing, as well as not being able to possess a firearm, weapons, or ammunition.

State records confirm that Shires maintains her social work license as of Nov. 8. There are no details regarding a possible suspension or forfeiture.