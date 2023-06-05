COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former restaurant building was destroyed in a fire on the far west side of Columbus early Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived at a former Ponderosa restaurant on the 300 block of Georgesville Road, across from Hollywood Casino, the building was engulfed in flames. Crews arrived just before 3 a.m. Monday and were still working to put out hot-spots 90 minutes later.

Officials at the scene said no one was injured in the blaze, though Georgesville Road was closed between the casino and Sullivant Avenue.