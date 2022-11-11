COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Ohio State football player was honored Friday at the annual Art of Recovery Art Auction.

Harry Miller received this year’s Recovery Award, which recognizes a community member who promotes recovery and ending the stigma surrounding mental health.

Miller gained national attention after announcing he was medically retiring from football in March to focus on his mental health.

Also at the event, hosted at the Columbus Museum of Art, was more than 90 pieces of original artwork from local artists in recovery from mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Miller said he feels honored to attend this event, hear everyone’s individual story and see their expression through art.

“I think that the powerful thing in sharing your story and sharing your experience is that you realize that you are not the only one with these experiences,” Miller said. “So, that’s how I do this award and again, I am very grateful for it.”

The proceeds made at Friday’s auction will benefit Southeast HealthCare’s Fresh A.I.R. gallery, which features work from artists in recovery.