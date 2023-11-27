COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Children have a special place in Tammy Milbry’s heart. For 30 years, she worked as a teacher for Columbus City Schools, and she has seen the effects that kindness can have on a child. Now she’s showing love and kindness to children at the Van Buren Center, a shelter serving individuals and families in a homeless crisis.

Each month, Milbry receives a list of names of children celebrating a birthday and then, she gets to work. Each child gets a beautifully wrapped gift, and a card filled with words of encouragement.

“We get the gifts together and we deliver them here at the shelter,” said Milbry. “I bring cupcakes for each child that has a birthday. And we deliver a full sheet cake so that everyone can enjoy the birthday celebration.”

The work is a labor of love in memory of Tammy’s daughter, Brandi, who died in October 2019.

“Brandi’s passion to make people feel special on their birthday and my passion for children, I put them together and we came up with Brandi’s Birthday Bash,” said Milbry. “Brandi always cared for the underdogs, so it was only fitting that we partnered with a homeless shelter to make children feel special on their birthday.”

It’s Tammy’s hope that the children at the shelter will continue the mission of spreading love and kindness when they grow up.

You can learn more about the Brandi N. Milbry Foundation at www.brandinmilbry.com and you can get involved by joining them December 6 from noon to 6 p.m. for a blood drive at the Crunch Fitness at 5929 E. Main Street.