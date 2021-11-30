MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Marion County judge and his wife have had their appeals denied to overturn their conviction of a hit-and-run crash.

Judge Jason Warner and his wife Julia were found guilty in March for a June 2020 crash that severely injured a 19-year old man.

Jason Warner was found guilty of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a felony of the fourth degree, and complicity to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Julia Warner, his wife and the driver of the vehicle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor negligent assault, complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, and complicity to tampering with evidence.

The appeal of the conviction was claims of insufficient evidence and trial court misconduct. The third district court of appeals rejected the arguments.

Jason and Julia Warner have been ordered to turn themselves in by Friday morning. Both were sentenced to two years in prison.

As a convicted felon, Jason Warner will no longer be eligible to serve as a judge, according to Ohio Revised Code.