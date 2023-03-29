COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new affordable senior housing development on the north side of Columbus opened its doors Wednesday.

Bretton Woods senior housing was made possible by a partnership between National Church Residences, a faith-based organization whose mission is to advance better living for seniors, and CVS health.

CVS Health invested $5.2M with National Church Residences to build Bretton Woods; a 62-unit affordable housing community benefiting underserved Columbus seniors earning up to 30% and 60% of Area Median Income (“AMI”).

Bretton Woods will offer onsite service coordination, such as health care assessments and legal assistance, at no cost to residents, making positive and health outcomes even more accessible to vulnerable seniors.

And for some residents who moved in – this apartment came right in the nick of time.

When Latitude Five25 apartments were condemned in late December – many residents had no place to go.

Fast forward to now – some have found their new home here at Bretton Woods Senior Center off of Cleveland Avenue.

“It is a new beginning I am happy because I am in a room right now filled with peoples, that’s nice and clean,” says Ann Barrett a former Latitude 525 resident. “I’ve never lived in a brand new facility.”

Ann first shared her story with NBC4 when she was evicted from her apartment complex.

The place was uninhabitable. But now, she feels safe in her new home.

“I’m really happy to be here because I don’t have to worry about no gun shooting,” she says. “No rats, no roaches, no heat, no hot water to take baths, nasty stairs dog poop, it was just horrible like we was really living in hell.”

It’s stories like Ann’s that motivate National Church Residences CEO Mark Ricketts.

“I can’t imagine a more tragic thing than discovering, in 24 hours, I can’t go back into my own home,” Ricketts said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to hand them a key and say hey here’s your new place.”

And for Ann, she can finally start to live again.

“It is a new beginning. I am happy because I am in a room right now filled with peoples, that’s nice and clean,” she said. “I’m celebrating, I couldn’t celebrate on Christmas, but I’m celebrating this day right here.”