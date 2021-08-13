Former doctor convicted of running Columbus ‘pill mill’ must repay more than $500K

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former New Albany doctor has been ordered to pay back more than a half-million dollars after being convicted of illegally selling painkillers out of his Columbus practice.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation says Khaled Amr was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $500,000 for insurance fraud and selling Oxycodone in exchange for financial kickbacks.

Court documents say Amr was convicted of staging a break-in at his practice in a fraudulent insurance scheme that netted him $1 million.

The former doctor is being ordered to surrender his medical and DEA licenses as part of the terms of his probation.