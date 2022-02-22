COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Columbus police vice officer was found guilty of conspiracy to violate an individual’s civil rights.

Federal prosecutors accused Steven Rosser of abusing his title as a police officer on two separate occasions dating back to 2015 by searching and seizing individuals at gentlemen’s clubs in Columbus.

According to a federal indictment, in March 2015, Rosser was involved in a physical fight with an individual at Nick’s Cabaret, a gentleman’s club on East Dublin Granville Road. Rosser allegedly represented that he was acting as a police officer during the fight and in the days that followed.

The indictment alleges that Rosser conspired with others to deprive the other participant in that fight of his civil rights by having him seized and searched without probable cause, in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Based on a report that Rosser wrote regarding the fight, officers arrested that individual in April 2015, and he was detained at the Franklin County jail for approximately five days before the charges against him were ultimately dismissed.

The indictment also alleges that in April 2018, Rosser and others conspired to deprive one of the owners of the Dollhouse, a gentleman’s club on Karl Court, of his civil rights by seizing and searching him and his vehicle without probable cause, again in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

Finally, the indictment alleges that Rosser and other defendants conspired to commit wire fraud by routinely reporting false and fraudulent special duty hours.

Rosser was fired from the Columbus Police Department in January 2020 for his role in the arrest of adult actress Stormy Daniels in July 2018, an arrest that eventually cost the city $450,000 in a settlement paid to Daniels.