COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former treasurer for a group representing Columbus City Schools union members pled guilty to bank fraud on Wednesday, according to Kenneth Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Court documents stated that 72-year-old Phelton Woods of Reynoldsburg wrote unauthorized checks from the Columbus School Employees Association’s (CSEA) checking account to himself and a relative, and made unauthorized cash withdrawals.

The attorney’s office said the fraud took place from 2009 to 2016, and $60,685.92 of CSEA funds were embezzled. Woods agreed to pay restitution to CSEA’s insurance company.

CSEA consists of 12 unions that make up Columbus City Schools’ unionized staff, which includes about 3,300 members. A federal grand jury indicted Woods on charges of bank fraud in April 2022, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.