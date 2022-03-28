COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hearing is scheduled for later this week regarding a plea deal for one of two former Columbus police officers facing drug charges from a 2021 federal investigation.

John J. Kotchkoski, of Marengo, Ohio, is scheduled for a court hearing this Friday regarding a proposed plea agreement, according to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson. The spokesperson did not elaborate on if Kotchkoski is expected to accept the agreement.

Kotchkoski, along with former Columbus police officer Marco R. Merino, is accused of distributing fentanyl at least three times in exchange for $32,500 for about one kilogram.

Kotchkoski is formally charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, the Department of Justice said.

Merino pled guilty in early February.

According to court documents, Kotchkoski allegedly aided Merino in protecting at least five separate transports of cocaine from March to September of 2021, transports that were set up by federal law enforcement officials.

During the transports, Kotchkoski allegedly made himself available by radio to make any calls that Merino might need, including to other law enforcement officials, to protect the safe transportation of the cocaine.