COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former executive with a Columbus-based insurance company pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $10.2 million and spending the money on a yacht, plastic surgery, and other luxuries.

Brinson Caleb Silver, 43, of Culver City, California, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of contempt of court and has agreed to pay more than $10.2 million in restitution.

Silver worked as the chief marketing officer for Root, Inc., an online insurance company headquartered in Downtown Columbus.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Silver entered into four separate marketing contracts between November 2021 and November 2022 and agreed to four marketing services contracts with four different vendors. He then directed the vendors to send part of their proceeds to bank accounts controlled by Silver.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Silver used the money to buy a $1.4 million yacht, a $165,000 Mercedes-Benz G550, an amphibious plane, luxury watches, and more.

Root sued Silver in February 2023, with the court limiting Silver’s financial transactions to no more than $5,000. Silver failed to appear for a hearing in the civil case, instead traveling the world, the attorney’s office said.

Between February and March of 2023, Silver allegedly spent more than $20,000 on plastic surgery and made phone calls to an “international relocation” company asking for citizenship in a country that would not extradite him back to the U.S. and a foreign bank account the U.S. could not freeze. He also allegedly spent more than $25,000 with businesses in Indonesia including $8,000 at a Bali resort.

Silver was arrested in June 2023. In addition to restitution, he faces between 24 and 51 months in prison.