COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child behavior analyst who worked at an Applied Behavior Analysis company has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to Columbus police, 34-year-old Mackenzie Sokol of Commercial Point is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Franklin County Municipal Court documents list Sokol as facing three counts of importuning, or soliciting a person who is less than 13-years-old to engage in sexual activity, regardless of whether the accused offender knows the age of the victim.

Sokol was a board-certified behavior analyst at Reach Educational Center on West Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. The incident report says that Dublin police alerted Columbus’ exploited children unit regarding an inappropriate relationship between Sokol and a 12-year-old boy.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Sokol, via social media messaging on Facebook, traded inappropriate photographs and discussed meeting to have sex on three occasions. A Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit said the incidents occurred on April 20, May 24 and May 26 of this year.

In the their last alleged conversation, police said Sokol reportedly attempted a video call to the student. Police said the student was 12-years-old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Sokol, who was arrested Sunday, was issued a $50,000 bond at an arraignment hearing Monday. She is also scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face three charges of violating a protection order or consent agreement, stemming from an arrest in May.