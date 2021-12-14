COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A two-time Super Bowl champion is giving back to the community that helped give him his start.

Volunteers with the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation sorted and filled holiday meal baskets at a far eastside Columbus community center Tuesday morning.

Jenkins played for the Buckeyes before going on to win championships with the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles.

His foundation is working with community partners to identify and provide dinners to families in Ohio, New Jersey, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.

“That is a passion of Malcolm’s beyond football,” said Tammy Mack with the foundation. “That is his focus and priority to leave this world in a better place.”

The foundation is serving 135 meals in central Ohio. Overall, it will feed more than 540 families in four states.