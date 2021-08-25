Forgotten instruments can offer Columbus students the Gift of Music

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A community-wide drive called the Gift of Music is helping to provide musical instruments to central Ohio students who may not have or be able to afford one.

“Getting instruments in their hands, combined with the support of the schools, will really allow them to express themselves creatively,” said Tom Krouse, board member of the Columbus Music Commission.

Krouse said the drive is done in partnership with Columbus City Schools, and not only provides students with musical instruments but helps to remove barriers of cost or budget cuts to schools’ music programs.

“Even through the pandemic, we’ve collected over 1,100 instruments for kids in central Ohio,” Krouse said.

Donations can be made by visiting any of the organization’s 10 drop-off locations throughout the greater Columbus area.

“It’s really easy,” Krouse said. “The first step, honestly, is to go down in your basement or your garage, because you’ve probably forgotten about instruments that you’re not using.”

“We’re very excited that this partnership allows our students to be focused on that whole child,” said Dr. Betty Hill, unified arts supervisor for Columbus City Schools.

Hill said the Gift of Music program allows her students to not only be creative but also engaged, especially at the beginning of the semester.

“As our students go back into the classroom, we want to provide them with as many items that will help them be successful as possible,” she said. “So providing instruments will help us get started sooner because the longer we wait, the less likely students will participate.”

Donation drives for the Gift of Music campaign will be held on Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 4 and 5. A list of donation sites can be found by clicking here.