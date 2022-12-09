COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once.

Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was accused of raping a girl over four summers from 2012 to 2015 and was found guilty of rape for the 2013 and 2015 assaults.

The victim reported in October 2019 that Collins raped her on multiple occasions in his parents’ Columbus apartment when he was 18-22 years old, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was arrested in May 2020 and originally charged with four counts of rape.

The victim and her mother testified during the trial, which started Monday and ended Thursday, the prosecutor’s office said.

Collins will be sentenced on Dec. 20 and faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years to life for each count, according to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutors intend to argue for the terms to be served consecutively, meaning he would serve 20 years to life.