COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder and other felonies in the death of a 15-year-old girl’s unborn baby in 2020.

Christopher Payne, 27, received a life sentence of no less than 40 years by Judge Carl Aveni on Friday, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney. Having served 947 days in jail, Payne will not be eligible for parole before 2060.

Christopher Payne. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

A jury found Payne guilty on April 13 of a dozen felonies for a drive-by shooting in northeast Columbus that injured 15-year-old Ma’Tiya Bruster-Lewis and killed her unborn baby, Asier Lewis. At trial, the driver of the car testified that Payne shot Bruster-Lewis from the backseat.

On Aug. 23, 2020, Bruster-Lewis, now 18, was walking with an acquaintance near Joyce and Denune avenues in East Linden. As a car drove past, Payne shot at her acquaintance but ended up hitting Bruster-Lewis in the stomach.

Bruster-Lewis was 35 weeks pregnant and underwent an emergency cesarean section, but her son died at the hospital. Payne was arrested in October 2020 for Bruster-Lewis’ assault and her son’s death.