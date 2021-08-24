For 20th year, Columbus non-profit helps residents beat the heat by giving out fans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been a very hot week in central Ohio which is why LifeCare Alliance wants to remind everyone about its Beat the Heat Campaign in an effort to help save lives.

According to LifeCare CEO Chuck Gehring, heat is the number one killer in the United States, which has made LifeCare’s fan distribution program a necessity for many over the last 20 years.

“This is extremely dangerous weather,” he said Tuesday as temperatures reached the 90s with a heat index pushing that feeling closer to 100 degrees.

From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, residents in need can pick up fans at the organization’s Harmon Avenue Distribution Center.

“We go through 2,000 to 4,000 fans a summer,” Gehring said. “Because the summer has been so hot, we’ve already gone through 2,000.”

If people still need to stay cool, they can go inside Carrie’s Café at the Hammond location. LifeCare also reminds people to check on the senior citizens in their life and to watch out for heat exhaustion and heat stroke-related symptoms.

“Heat exhaustion, you start feeling headaches, clammy skin, nauseous, things like that,” Gehring said. “If you feel that way, you got to call for help. Heatstroke gets worse. You start getting dizzy, might be confused, you might feel, ‘Gee, I got to take a nap.’ That’s really bad. You want to call 911.”