COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thieves targeting food trucks in Columbus are depriving owners of Christmas busy-season income while they wait to fund repairs to the vehicle.

Valery Rojas, of Caribe Sur, which sells Dominican and South American food, says the faulty mechanics on the food truck probably led to its recovery after the thieves drove it off on Dec. 3.

“I’m pretty sure their intentions were to strip the truck, ” Rojas said. “Based off the videos that I’ve seen from other food trucks, it looks like it’s the same group of people that are doing this. My heart does go out to the other food trucks, La Poblanita, everything that happened with them.”

The ransacked interior means they’ve lost their income over the Christmas busy season.

“Unfortunately, we will be out of work,” Rojas said. “We’re hoping that we’re going to be able to get started by January, springtime, but unfortunately, this takes a toll on our finances, us not being able to run the truck and everything like that.

Rojas and her business partner Brandon Kennedy hope the truck will be ready by spring.

“We actually had a lot of events booked, pre-booked, we have to pay for them in advance, a lot of locations, and unfortunately, we had to let go of a lot of bookings that we did,” she said.

Thieves ransacked the truck once before, in 2018, when Rojas’ parents owned it.

To help out the owners, visit their fundraiser page.