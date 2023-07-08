Third-annual Our Food Trucks festival at Mayme Moore Park in Far East Columbus on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mayme Moore Park is the site for food, music and fun this weekend with the third annual Our Food Trucks Festival.

Saturday marked the first day of the festival and the smell of barbeque, soul food, desserts, and southern cuisines brought hundreds to the Near East community.

The festival celebrates local Black-owned food trucks and businesses as well as serves as a platform for local artists and musicians.

The event was first held during the COVID-19 pandemic, which founder Marlon Platt said saved many of the participating businesses from closing.

“We saw businesses were closing left and right, so we decided to throw an event where we filled the void of supporting businesses while giving people the opportunity to connect in a safe way by being outside in the open,” Platt said.

The festival continues Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.