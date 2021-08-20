Food Truck Festival returns with crafts, music, and of course food

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Food Truck Festival will return to central Ohio this weekend.

The festival, which was canceled last year as a result of the pandemic, will be held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

According to Chas Kaplan, one of the festival’s creators, it will include 46 food vendors, 25 retail crafters, and live music.

“I am elated,” he said. “2020 was such a hard year for everyone, and we’re just super excited to be back.”



Kaplan said a number of COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, as the festival follows state, local, and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

There are more than 160 tables that will be at least ten feet apart, and a sanitizing team will consistently clean them. Kaplan said the team will also regularly wipe the countertops, throughout the festival. In addition to that, hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed on the fairgrounds and tickets will be sold to the event.

“We’re going to cap it at 15,000 per day maximum so it gives everyone the opportunity to be spaced out — social distancing, if you will — a little bit more comfort while people are here, especially again during this day and age,” said Kaplan.

