COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A sculpture suspended above the intersection of High and Gay streets since May will be coming down for the season.

The sculpture “Current” will go through a seasonal “hibernation” and will go through deinstallation on Sunday. The deinstallation process will prevent ice accumulation during the winter.

The sculpture will then be reinstalled in the spring.

(Courtesy Photo/Infinite Impact)

The Columbus Museum of Art announced the blue and red fiber sculpture in April, detailing the artwork and its stretch 126 feet in the air.

The title alludes to Columbus’ role as a trailblazer in cultivating energy. The red and blue of the sculpture symbolize the red bricks of the city’s historic buildings and the blue water of its Scioto River.