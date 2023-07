A car flipped and crashed on South 18th St. near Frebis Avenue on July 27, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Dan Hammond)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four minors are hospitalized after a car flipped and crashed in south Columbus Thursday night.

Emergency dispatchers said a car flipped near the intersection of South 18th Street and Frebis Avenue, near the Vassor Village neighborhood, at about 7:20 p.m. Four minors were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene told NBC4 they saw multiple people running from the crash area.

This is a developing story.