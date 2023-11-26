COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s governor has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff in some areas of the state in honor of two firefighters who lost their lives this past week.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order Sunday that all flags on government buildings and grounds in Fayette County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower be flown at half-staff.

The governor’s order is in response to the deaths of Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffery Skaggs. An initial investigation showed Stegbauer and Skaggs were using a mechanical lift to repair a radio tower outside of the department’s firehouse when the lift tipped over.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

DeWine’s flag order will remain in effect until sundown on the day of Stegbauer and Skaggs’ funerals. The order will run concurrently with the order honoring former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, which is in effect until Nov. 29. Carter died on Nov. 19.

The flag order is optional for other locations throughout the state.