COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags on government buildings at the capital and in Tuscarawas County to fly at half-staff after the fatal crash in Etna Tuesday morning.

Three people were killed and 18 people, including 15 children, were injured when a charter bus carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley High School was involved in a crash with a semi trailer truck on Interstate 70 east of the exit for State Route 310 in Licking County.

DeWine made the announcement during a press conference update Tuesday afternoon. He did not say how long the order would be in effect.

“This is our worst nightmare when we have a bus full of children involved in a crash,” DeWine said. “Our hearts go out and prayers to all the families, all those who were on the bus, everyone who was involved in the accident.”

The order affects all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds in Tuscarawas County and at the Ohio Statehouse.