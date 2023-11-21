COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Flags on government grounds across Ohio will be flown at half-staff for the next week in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order, in accordance with a federal order issued by President Biden, that flags on all public buildings and grounds across the state be flown at half-staff through Nov. 29, when Carter is set to be interred.

The order affects all U.S. and Ohio flags.

Rosalynn Carter was the wife of one-term president Jimmy Carter, who held the office from 1977-1981. After his presidency, the Carters continued their life of service, particularly with Habitat for Humanity.

Rosalynn, 96, died after living with dementia and declining health for several months.