COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Flags across the state of Ohio will be lowered to half-staff in response to the attack against Israel this past weekend.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order Monday, calling for the American and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds across the state from Tuesday, Oct. 10, until sunset on Thursday, Oct. 12.

In his announcement, DeWine called the weekend’s attack “unprovoked” and an “invasion of Israel.”

Members of Hamas in the Gaza Strip invaded Israel in a surprise attack Saturday, leaving approximately 900 people dead in Israel and more than 130 people captured in Israel and dragged into Gaza.

The attack has led to Israel declaring war against Hamas, with Israel hitting more than 1,000 targets in Gaza since Saturday.