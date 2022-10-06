COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September.

One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that Robinson and five others – Rayshawn Rogers, Christian Capers, Damon Capers and two unknown suspects – surrounded Mario Copeland in an alley near 1235 E. Hudson St., according to CPD. Robinson fired a gun several times at Copeland, after which all the individuals who surrounded Copeland fled to their vehicles and drove away.

Officers found Copeland, 38, at 1:09 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to Grant Medical Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m.

Detective Terry Kelley said Robinson admitted shooting Copeland in retaliation to his sister Lithasha Streeter’s overdose death.

“It’s believed that Mr. Copeland either sold or transported or somehow that’s how Ms. Streeter got the narcotics from him, and that’s what we believe began this whole incident,” Kelley said.

After looking at surveillance footage, Kelley said police recognized Robinson from the overdose scene earlier that day in the same neighborhood. Kelley said police are calling the shooting an act of revenge given the two incidents were only a few hours apart.

“Especially when a family member or a loved one dies as a result of an overdose, obviously emotions are going to run high, and I understand that,” Kelley said. “But when it goes to the next level of that, and the revenge factor comes into play, that’s when the problems start.”

Kelley told NBC4 the remaining suspects’ option is to turn themselves in.

“They’ll be treated with the same respect that Mr. Robinson was,” Kelley said. “I treat everybody the same way. That’s the safest way for them to do it because if they turn themselves in to me, they know exactly what’s going to happen. They are going to be taken into custody and I am going to talk to them,” Kelley said.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no evidence of gang involvement. Kelley asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact CPD at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.