COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are focusing on a north Columbus armed robbery for its “Crime of the Week” in which five suspects held people, including an infant, at gunpoint before stealing numerous items.

According to police, five people entered a retail store in the 1900 block of Morse Rd. on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. wearing masks and gloves.

The suspects pulled out guns and held two victims, plus a three-month old baby, at gunpoint while they stole items worth roughly $30,000, according to police.

Police state they stole watches, handbags, sunglasses, and luggage before leaving the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.