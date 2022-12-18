COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday.

Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While working to extinguish the blaze, Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said firefighters removed two adults, three children and between 10 and 12 dogs from the residence.

The upstairs portion of the house was badly damaged, Geitter said, but neither the people nor the dogs inside the residence were injured.

Firefighters, who contained the fire around 8 a.m., are determining where to place the dogs while the Greater Columbus Red Cross assists the family, Geitter said.

Around 10:15 a.m., a spokesperson with the Red Cross said two staff members were en route to the house to assess the damage and determine the family’s needs.