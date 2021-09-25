Five injured, including three children, in head-on collision in north Columbus

Crash that injured five, including three children, on Cleveland Avenue north of I-270 Saturday, Sept. 25.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people, including three children, were injured in a head-on collision north of I-270 Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, three children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. One of them was in critical condition while the other two were in stable condition.

Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Memorial Hospital, one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Police said the crash took place on Cleveland Avenue north of I-270 at approximately 5:35 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.