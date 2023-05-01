COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five people are hospitalized after a crash in the Olde Towne East section of Columbus Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of South Champion Avenue and Cole Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to police, there were four victims in the crash. Two of those victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, one was taken to Grant Medical Center, and one was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital, all in stable condition.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.