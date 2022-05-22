COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people are in the hospital after a small bus and a sedan crashed at an intersection near Maloney Park in north Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

A police dispatcher stated a 9-1-1 call was received just after 12:45pm that a small, 16-footer bus and sedan had been in a crash at the intersection of E. 17th Avenue and Joyce Ave.

Five people were transported to multiple area hospitals as a result of the crash and are in stable condition, according to Columbus Police.

Columbus Police said cars are marked in the area and that E. 17th Ave. is shutdown from Delbert Rd. to Woodland Ave.

No further information is known at this time.